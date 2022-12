Perugia have scored in 5/7 home games



Venezia have struck on 6/8 road trips

BTTS is slightly better than evens

Perugia v Venezia

Monday 19:30 (Live on Mola TV)

From the World Cup final to a second-tier basement battle in central Italy...

Perugia are bottom of Serie B and really need to start winning matches like this home game with 16th-placed Venezia. We reckon they can at least get on the score sheet.

Last time out, the Griffins went down 2-3 at Cagliari. At their own Stadio Renato Curi, they are W2-D2-L4, finding the back of the net in five of the last seven.

Home and away, Venezia are unbeaten in four, taking 10 points from a possible 12. On the road, the Winged Lions have managed just one clean sheet from eight away days so far. Both teams scored in 5/8 of those games. At slightly better than evens, we're taking these two to deliver BTTS this evening.