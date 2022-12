Messi and Mbappe with five goals each

Otamendi and Acuna two of the most aggressive players in the World Cup

Argentina v France

Sunday 18 December, 15:00

Live on ITV1 and BBC One

At the end of what has been an unprecedented World Cup, we are left with a blue-chip final that pits two global superstars against each other.

Kylian Mbappé is looking to win back-to-back World Cups for France at the age of 23, while Lionel Messi is aiming to finally win the one major trophy that has eluded him in a sensational career. For the Qatari hosts, having two PSG stars as the poster boys for the final is the perfect way to wrap up the tournament.

Argentina have grown into the tournament. The Albiceleste saw their three-year unbeaten streak go up in smoke in the opening match against Saudi Arabia, they needed some Messi magic to edge out Mexico 1-0 and then they took advantage of a passive Poland to win their group.

Australia gave Lionel Scaloni's side a slight scare towards the end of the South Americans' 2-1 win in the last 16, a surprisingly direct Netherlands were beaten on penalties in an ill-tempered quarter-final before another dose of prime artistry from Messi helped beat Croatia 3-0 in the semis.

France went into the tournament disrupted by injury, but those problems have helped Les Bleus' coach Didier Deschamps find an effective formula.

The World Cup-winning triumvirate of Mbappé, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann is back together and playing effectively, with Griezmann right up there with Mbappé and Messi as the player of the tournament.

Wins over Australia and Denmark allowed France to make changes and lose to Tunisia in the group stage, and an Mbappé masterclass saw off Poland in the last 16. An excellent England side pushed the world champions all the way in the quarters, and Morocco gave France an almighty scare in the semis, but Deschamps' men found a way to win each time.

I must admit I can't split these two, and nor can the market, with Argentina 2.8615/8 in the Match Odds market and France 2.9215/8. Therefore, I'm happy to use the Sportsbook and cheer on a Bet Builder.

I'll back both Messi and Mbappé to have at least one shot on target, Marcos Acuna and Nicolas Otamendi to commit at least one foul (Otamendi has committed ten fouls so far, Acuna is an accident waiting to happen against Ousmane Dembélé), and Argentina to pick up Over 1.5 Cards (they have 12 so far).

That all gives us a combined price of 4.02, and we can enjoy the final without needing a particular team to win. Enjoy!