Jonkopings Sodra v Osters

Thursday 18:00

In the MLS last night, FC Cincinnati beat NYCFC 3-1 to give us a BTTS winner.

We're in Sweden tonight for one of four games from the second-tier Superettan. Fifth-placed Jonkopings Sodra (W4-D4-L1) are hosting fourth-placed Osters (W5-D1-L3) and we reckon more goals could be on the way.

The hosts have won this fixture 4-1, 2-1 and 2-1 in the last three seasons. Just recently, Andres Garcia's men have scored at least twice in each of their last four at Stadsparksvallen - while conceding at least once. So all four have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Srdjan Tufegdzic's Osters have scored and conceded in each of their last four at home and away. All four of those games also got to Over 2.5 Goals and we want to be on the same side of the line for this one.