BTTS has landed in 5 straight NYCFC home games



BTTS has also hit in 6/8 head-to-heads



Back Both Teams To Score



New York City v FC Cincinnati

Thursday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In Turkey last night, Kayserispor had a man sent off after 9 minutes and were never in the game. Andrea Pirlo's Karagumruk raced into a 2-0 lead and then eased up, leaving us short of our goals target.

We've crossed the Atlantic today to catch one of 12 overnight matches in the MLS. Surprise package FC Cincinnati are in the Big Apple and we fancy they can at least get on the score sheet.

Both teams have scored in each of NYCFC's last five home games - all of which have come against teams currently close to Cincy in the upper echelons of the league. Both teams have also scored in 6/8 head-to-heads, including 1-1 and 4-4 draws last season.

Pat Noonan's Cincinnati (W10-D3-L1) have scored in 14/15 games so far this term. They start as outsiders for this one, but the head-to-heads and recent form both show they can find the back of the net. We'll take both teams to score at Yankee Stadium tonight.