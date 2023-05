Fatih have one clean sheet from 16 home games



Kayserispor have conceded 2+ in 8 straight away games

Back Over 3.5 Goals



Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul v Kayserispor

Tuesday 18:00

In Norway last night, the maelstrom never happened as Ham-Kam and Lillestrom drew 0-0.

We're hoping for a more exciting game in Turkey this evening. Tenth-placed Fatih Karagumruk are hosting seventh-placed Kayserispor and the form book on both sides is brimming with goals.

Andrea Pirlo's Fatih have managed just one clean sheet in 16 Super Lig home games this season - and that came against rock-bottom Hatayaspor. At the other end, they've notched themselves in 14/16. Twelve of the 16 reached Over 2.5 Goals, with 9/16 hitting Over 3.5 Goals.

Kayserispor have been playing just as free and easy. The Anatolian Stars have conceded at least twice on eight straight road trips. They've scored at least twice themselves in 7/12. Nine of the last 12 have deliver Over 3.5 Goals in total. With little at stake in this end-of-season encounter, we reckon it could be another humdinger - just like Fatih's 4-2 win in the reverse fixture.