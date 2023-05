Ham-Kam have conceded 16 in 4



2 head-to-heads produced 8 goals last season

Back Over 2.5 Goals



Ham-Kam v Lillestrom

Monday 18:15

In Spain yesterday, Rayo Vallecano upset Villarreal 2-1 to bring down Kev's bet. He gets the bank holiday to recover as our shift begins in Norway...

Last season was Ham-Kam's first back in the top flight Eliteserien. Two meetings with Lillestrom finished 2-2 and - in this fixture a year ago - 1-3. There could be a few more goals this evening.

After winning two of their first three games of the new campaign, Ham-Kam have now lost four straight - conceding a worrying 16 times along the way. At the other end, Hamar's finest have scored 10 in seven.

Lillestrom are hardly watertight themselves. The Canaries have won 4/7 and start this game as favourites, but they have conceded at least twice in 5/7. Upfront, they have struck 13 times across their last six outings and look capable of hurting the hosts today. We'll take them to serve up Over 2.5 Goals for the sixth time in seven outings today.