Osasuna v Celta Vigo

Monday 20:00 (Live on La Liga TV)

In France yesterday, Marseille shut out Rennes 1-0 and Kev's bet went down with the hosts. He gets a week off to recover from a double shift as we kick off in Spain...

Ninth-placed Osasuna are hosting 13th-placed Celta Vigo in La Liga and we're ready to take a punt on a home win.

Back Osasuna to beat Celta Vigo @ 2.84

Osasuna have lost three of their last four at El Sadar - but those three defeats came against the top three in the table (Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid). Against everyone else, Jagoba Arrasate's men are W6-D0-L2 at home this season, winning each of the last three.

Carlos Carvalhal's Celta have lost more than half of their away games so far this season (W3-D2-L6). They also went down 1-2 at home in the reverse fixture to this match. At a plump price we'll take Osasuna to complete the double over them today.