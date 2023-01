Hartlepool have League 2's worst defence



4/5 Harrogate away games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals

3/3 head-to-heads have been high scorers

Hartlepool v Harrogate Town

Sunday 15:00

In Israel yesterday, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Netanya drew 1-1 to leave us just short on our goals bet.

Today we're looking to kick off 2023 with a winner on home turf. There's a basement battle in League 2 that could produce a few goals.

Hartlepool (W4-D6-L13) are down in 21st having conceded more goals (42) than any other team in the league. Keith Curle's Monkey Hangers are six games without a clean sheet at the Suit Direct Stadium. They've scored themselves in 4/6, with 5/6 delivering Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate are 19th and just W2-D1-L8 on their travels. The Sulphurites have produced Over 2.5 Goals in four of the last five, including trips to third-bottom Colchester (1-2) and second-bottom Rochdale (4-1).

Since Hartlepool returned to this level last season, three head-to-heads with Harrogate have finished 3-2, 2-1 and - earlier this season - 1-2. At evens or better, we'll take this afternoon's clash to be another high scorer.