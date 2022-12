5/6 Hapoel Tel Aviv home games have been high scorers



So have 4/4 Maccabi Netanya road matches

Maccabi's last away game finished 6-3

Hapoel Tel Aviv v Maccabi Netanya

Saturday 15:30

In Spain yesterday, Celta Vigo and Sevilla drew 1-1 to bring home our BTTS bet.

For our final bet of 2022, we're looking at goals again as Maccabi Netanya travel to Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League this afternoon.

Last time out on their own patch, Hapoel drew 3-3 with Hapoel Haifa. Five of the Red Devils' last six at Bloomfield Stadium have now delivered Over 2.5 Goals.

Maccabi Netanya's last road game produced nine goals - a 6-3 defeat at Beitar Jerusalem. All of their last four away days have now delivered at least three match goals and we're backing the Diamonds to get up and Over 2.5 Goals again today.