Haka have netted in all 5 home games so far



Favourites HJK have conceded in 3/4 on the road



Back BTTS



Haka v HJK Helsinki

Tuesday 15:00

In Ireland last night, Dundalk and St Patrick's fell one short of our target as they drew 1-1.

We're in Finland today for an afternoon game in the top-flight Veikkausliiga. Three-time reigning champs HJK Helsinki are heading to Haka and widely expected to win. We like the odds-against price on the hosts to nick a goal and deliver BTTS.

Both teams have scored in all of Haka's first five home games of the campaign, with the hosts striking 10 times in total. Going back to the start of last season, BTTS has landed in 14/18.

HJK are down in third right now, having won just two of their first six away games. They've conceded in four of the last five and we'll take them to leak again today.