7/10 Morton home games have been high scorers



Ayr have delivered +2.5 goals in 9/12 on the road



Back Over 2.5 Goals



Morton v Ayr

Tuesday 19:45

In Spain last night, Celta held tight for a goalless draw at Osasuna that brought down our bet on the hosts.

We're in Scotland today for the Scottish Championship game between fifth-placed Morton and Ayr, who are one place above the hosts. We're hopeful of seeing a few goals at Cappielow Park.

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Morton v Ayr @ 2.10

At the weekend, Dougie Imrie's Morton drew 2-2 at Championship leaders Queen's Park. It was the sixth time in nine games that today's favourites had conceded at least twice. On their own patch, the Ton have managed just one clean sheet in five, and seen 7/10 games deliver Over 2.5 Goals in total. They've scored in all 10 games themselves.

Ayr tend to lay on rollercoaster rides for their travelling supporters. Lee Bullen's Honest Men have conceded at least twice in 7/12 on the road this season, but scored at least twice in 9/12. Nine of those games got to Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Over 2.5 Goals has also landed in 4/6 head-to-heads in Greenock - including one meeting here already this season (a 1-2 defeat for the hosts). At an odds-against price, we'll take it to come home again this evening.