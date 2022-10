Valencia have scored 15 times in six La Liga games

Sevilla are yet to keep a clean sheet at home this season

Sevilla v Valencia

Tuesday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In La Liga last night, Villarreal beat Osasuna 2-0 to give us a winning start to the week.

For today's bet we're stepping backwards from Unai Emery's present into his past. The Villarreal boss's old team Sevilla are hosting his other old team Valencia and we fancy there could be a few goals at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan tonight.

Valencia have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in all of their last six league games under Gennaro Gattuso. Los Che have opened up and scored 15 times across those six matches, notching at least twice in each of the most recent four. Things are going less well at the back for the old defensive midfielder. His team have conceded at least once in 7/8 Liga games.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are four Liga games without a clean sheet at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this season. They've played some of the league's better sides in that run (Atletico, Athletic, Barcelona) but Valencia bring a significant attacking threat of their own. If the hosts are to get something from this game, they may well have to play on the front foot at some point. With Valencia's strong Overs trend on side, we're taking the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals to cop tonight.