Goals have dried up for Villarreal

Osasuna traditionally play safe on the road

Villarreal v Osasuna

Monday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Spain yesterday, Betis came on strong in the second half to beat Almeria 3-1 and land Kev's handicap bet. He finishes his week on a high, while ours begins in the same country...

Ninth-placed Villarreal host eighth-placed Osasuna in La Liga's Monday night game and we reckon it could be a tight affair.

The Yellow Submarine started the season strongly, winning three of their first four games, but they've now gone winless through the last four. Only their defence has been consistent: Unai Emery's men have conceded just three times across those eight games (six of which were away from home). At the other end though, Villarreal have failed to score themselves in 4/6. Six of the last seven have finished with Under 2.5 Goals.

Osasuna have a long history of low-scoring away games. Since they returned to Spain's top flight, 40/60 road trips have finished with Under 2.5 Goals - including 3/3 so far this season. For today's game, Under 2.5 Goals is closer to even money than we dared hope and that's our bet for today.