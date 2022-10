Betis have won all of their home games in the league

Almeria with one point and one goal on the road



Betis v Almeria

Sunday 16 October, 20:00

Valencia and Elche delivered the goals we needed yesterday, but Elche had the temerity to come from behind and snatch a 2-2 draw. We're still in with a chance of salvaging the week, and we'll stay in Spain for our final wager. Real Betis are up against Almeria, and I'm backing the hosts to maintain their excellent home form.

Betis are on a high after keeping control of their Europa League with a 1-1 draw with Roma, and now they will look to maintain their outstanding league form at the Benito Villamarin. Manuel Pellegrini's men have won all four of their home games in La Liga this term, seeing off Elche, Osasuna, Villarreal and Girona. Striker Borja Iglesias is having a terrific start to the season, scoring six goals in his first eight league games.

Almeria were promoted last term, and they have collected a respectable seven points from eight games so far. Six of those points have been collected at home, and on the road Rubi's side have lost three out of four. Goalscoring has been a big problem on their travels, with just one goal scored across four matches. Indeed, overall Almeria have generated an xG figure of just 6.38 across their nine league games.

Betis are without the suspended German Pezzella, and Nabil Fekir is a doubt, but they should still have enough quality to see off an Almeria side that has really struggled away from home. I'll back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.0421/20.