Favourites Rayo have conceded in 7/9 at home



Almeria have scored in 4/5 on the road



Back Over 2.5 Goals



Rayo Vallecano v Almeria

Monday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In the Bundesliga yesterday, Kev's man Serhou Guirassy got injured after just 25 minutes and his Stuttgart team mates went down to 0-2 home defeat without him.

We're sticking in the big five leagues to take in Rayo Vallecano's La Liga home game with Almeria tonight. We like the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals.

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Rayo Vallecano v Almeria @ 2.22

Promoted Almeria are doing okay in 14th. However, Rubi's men are still winless on the road (D3-L6). They've conceded at least twice on 5/6 road trips - conceding once to struggling Cadiz on the other. In attack, the Red & Whites have scored themselves in 4/5. Four of the last six have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Eighth-placed Rayo are W4-D2-L3 on their own patch. They've conceded in 7/9. Five of the last eight have got to Over 2.5 Goals, including 3/5 against bottom-half outfits like today's oppo. We'll take a punt on this one to finish on the high side of the line too.