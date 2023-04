Both teams have scored in 6/9 head-to-heads



And also in the last 6 Bundesliga games at Freiburg



Back BTTS



Freiburg v Hertha Berlin

Saturday 14:30

Estoril stopped our boys Gil Vicente 1-0 in Portugal last night, but over in Australia, Adelaide beat Western Sydney 3-2 to bring home our goals bet.

We're in Germany today for the Bundesliga game between Europe-chasing Freiburg and relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin. Despite the visitors' lowly position, we reckon both teams can get on the score sheet.

Back Both Teams To Score in Freiburg v Hertha Berlin @ 2.06

These two drew 2-2 in Berlin earlier this season. That was the sixth time in nine meetings that both teams had scored. Freiburg are odds-on favourites for today's game, but they have conceded six straight at Europa-Park Stadium.

Hertha are in trouble, but their forwards are firing. Sandro Schwarz's men have scored in six straight games home and away. On the road, they've struck in 9/12 this season. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 8/12 and - at an odds-against price - that's what we're doing here.