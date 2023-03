These two met last month and drew 4-4



7/9 Adelaide away games have produced 4+ goals



Back Over 3.5 Goals



Western Sydney Wanderers v Adelaide United

Friday 09:45 (Live on BT Sport 3)

In Scotland last night, Dumbarton missed a penalty and lost 0-1 at home to Forfar. Our bet went down with them.

We've escaped to Australia today for the Friday morning A-League game between third-placed Western Sydney Wanderers and second-placed Adelaide United. Their last meeting finished 4-4 last month and we're ready to back more goals in this one.

Back Over 3.5 Goals in Western Sydney Wanderers v Adelaide United @ 2.60

Visiting United are on a winning streak of three. The scorelines in those games have been 4-2, 4-2 and 5-1. In fact, six of their last eight league matches have delivered at least five goals. On the road, 7/9 have delivered at least four goals, and the goals have flowed at both ends: both teams have scored in 8/9.

The Wanderers have been running a tighter ship, but they did nevertheless draw 4-4 in Adelaide just a few weeks ago. They've actually scored four times themselves in 3/5 going back to that match. At the back, they've been pretty solid this season, but the head-to-heads tell a different story: BTTS has landed in 12/13, 10/12 have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and 8/12 have hit Over 3.5 Goals. At an odds-against price, the last of those is our bet for today.