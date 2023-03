Dumbarton have scored in 13/13 at home



Forfar have notched in 11/13 on the road



Back BTTS



Dumbarton v Forfar

Wednesday 19:45

In Georgia last night, Norway took an early lead but couldn't hang on for the win. A 1-1 draw wasn't good enough to land our bet.

We're back in the UK today for the Scottish League 2 game between second-placed Dumbarton and fourth-placed Forfar. We reckon both teams can get on the score sheet.

Back Both Teams To Score in Dumbarton v Forfar @ 1.78

These two have met once in Dumbarton already this season. They drew 2-2 in November. Since then, they've faced off in Forfar, where the home side won 2-1.

Stephen Farrell's hosts have won 9/13 on their own patch and have scored in all 13 of those games. Both teams have scored in three of the last four.

Ray McKinnon's Forfar are W6-D3-L4 on the road this term. The Sky Blues have scored in 11/13, but conceded in 7/9 most recently. BTTS has been the right bet in 3/4 and that's the one we're making on today's clash.