Cork City v Drogheda

Friday 19:45

In China yesterday, Chengdu swept Shenzhen aside 3-0 and crushed our hopes with the hosts.

We've crossed the Irish Sea today to catch ninth-placed Cork City hosting seventh-placed Drogheda in the Irish Premier League. We're hoping for an entertaining Friday night.

Cork City might be running ninth in a 10-team league, but they've netted in eight straight home games and 10/11 since the start of the season. With the hosts also conceding freely, four of the last six have produced Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Drogheda have also been playing free and easy recently. On the road, they've conceded 10 in four, while scoring twice in 3/4.