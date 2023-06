Shenzhen have scored in 5/7 home games



Chengdu have conceded in 7/12 home and away



Back BTTS



Shenzhen FC v Chengdu Rongcheng

Thursday 12:35

In Finland yesterday, Jaro failed to score for the first time in a home game this season. They lost 0-1 and our BTTS bet went down with them.

We're looking to bounce back in China this lunchtime. One of three Super League games brings third-placed Chengdu to 12th-placed Shenzhen. We like the big price on both teams to find the net in this one.

Shenzhen are an even W3-D1-L3 at home this term. The Phoenix have conceded in all seven games, while scoring themselves - and delivering BTTS - in 5/7. The outsiders also netted twice in both of their meetings with Chengdu last season.

Chengdu are W2-D3-L0 away from home and running a tight ship, but they are not impregnable. They've conceded in 2/5, recently leaking three times at ninth-placed Wuhan Three Towns. We'll take a punt on them to concede again today.