9/11 Atromitos home games have been low scorers



So have the last five head-to-heads at Atromitos



Back Under 2.5 Goals



Atromitos v AEK Athens

Wednesday 15:30

In Scotland last night, Morton and Ayr came through for us before half-time. The visitors were 3-1 up by the break and that's how it stayed.

We're in Greece today for the Super League game between seventh-placed Atromitos and second-placed AEK. The visitors are heavy favourites but we reckon it could be a tight affair.

Back Under 2.5 Goals in Atromitos v AEK Athens @ 2.18

Nine of Atromitos's first 11 home games of the campaign have finished with Under 2.5 Goals. Chris Coleman's parsimonious hosts have conceded just twice across their last six at Peristeri Stadium. Hosting teams alongside AEK in the top six, they've posted 0-2, 0-0, 1-1 and 1-1 scorelines.

AEK's last five Super League visits to Peristeri Stadium have also all been low scorers: 0-2, 1-0, 0-1, 0-1, 1-1. This term, Matias Almeyda's men have been pretty parsimonious themselves: they've notched clean sheets in 13/18 home and away.

On the road, the Double-Headed Eagle has produced low scorers in 6/10. At an odds-against price, we reckon there's value in backing Under 2.5 Goals this afternoon.