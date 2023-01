Inter have won 8/9 at home in Serie A



They've been ahead at the break in 6/8 of those wins



Empoli have lost 2/2 visits to other top-six sides



Inter v Empoli

Monday 19:45 (Live on BT Sport 1)

In the Netherlands yesterday, Feyenoord took a first-half lead but Ajax came back in the second half to draw 1-1 and deny Kev his win bet.

Our week begins in Italy where fourth-placed Inter are hosting 13th-placed Empoli in Serie A. We fancy the favourites to get the job done quickly.

Simone Inzaghi's hosts are W8-D0-L1 at the San Siro this season. Only another top-six side, Roma, have stopped them. In six of those eight wins, the Nerazzurri have been ahead before half-time.

Paolo Zanetti's Empoli are W1-D5_L3 on the road overall, but they have lost comfortably on two previous visits to top-six outfits: Juventus beat them 4-0 then Napoli beat them 2-0. We reckon Inter will show their class early here and, at anything close to even money, we'll take the Inter/Inter in the Half Time/Full Time market.