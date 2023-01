Ajax having an unusual slump

Feyenoord strong at home

Feyenoord v Ajax

Sunday January 22, 13:30

Another close one for us last night, as we were correct in backing Napoli to win, but Salernitana couldn't quite get the consolation goal we needed. There's still a chance to make profit this week, so we bound along to the Netherlands for one of the most deeply felt rivalries in Europe. Ajax visit their bitter old foes Feyenoord, and it could be a cracker.

Ajax dominated Dutch football under the now Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, but his departure has caused a few problems. Not only did the champions lose a top coach, but he took stars like Antony and Lisandro Martinez with him. Ten Hag's replacement Alfred Schreuder has often been an effective assistant coach, but his record as the main man is a bit more mixed - he was jettisoned fairly quickly at Hoffenheim, but delivered a Belgian league title at Club Brugge.

There are rumours that several of the players have fallen out with the coach (Daley Blind's surprise move to Bayern is thought to have been sparked by his poor relationship with Schreuder), and Ajax have remarkably gone five league games without a win. They were beaten at home by fellow big-hitters PSV, and then played out a series of draws, including embarrassing stalemates against the likes of Emmen and NEC.

Feyenoord are five points clear of Ajax in the title race, and have a two-point advantage over a PSV side that has recently lost star wingers Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke. Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has done an excellent job (he was also impressive in his previous gig at AZ), and the Rotterdam side have lost just once in the league, winning 11 of their 16 games.

I'll keep this simple. Given Ajax's slump and the toxic atmosphere at the club, and that the fact that Feyenoord have won five of their last six home games in the league, I'll back Feyenoord to win at 2.727/4.