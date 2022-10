Benfica v Rio Ave

Saturday 18:00

In Pamplona last night, Valencia beat Osasuna 2-1 to land our Over 2.5 Goals bet.

We've crossed the border and come to Portugal today for the Primeira Liga game between top-of-the-table Benfica (W7-D1-L0) and newly promoted Rio Ave (W2-D3-L3). We reckon it could get ugly for the new boys later.

Roger Schmidt's Benfica have won 4/4 at the Stadium of Light this season - scoring an average of 3.5 goals a game. On their most recent appearance here, the Eagles thrashed Maritimo 5-0.

Rio Ave are back in the top flight after a year away. They've started okay, but are winless on the road to date: Luis Freire's men are W0-D3-L1. The loss came first - 0-3 at Sporting - since when they've managed score draws with three mid-table outfits. They've conceded eight goals across those four trips, though, and we worry for their backline today. We'll take Benfica to extend their perfect home record with another comfortable win.