Osasuna v Valencia

Friday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Brazil last night, Botafogo bounced back from conceding an early penalty to beat Avai 2-1 and land our BTTS bet.

We started this week in Spain and we're back there today for the Friday-night game from La Liga. Sixth-placed Osasuna (W4-D1-L2) are hosting ninth-placed Valencia (W3-D1-L3) and we like the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals.

Since Osasuna returned to the top flight, Valencia's three trips to Pamplona have finished 3-1, 3-1 and - last season - 1-4. Under Gennaro Gattuso this season, Los Che have found their scoring boots again. They've struck 11 times across the last four rounds of La Liga, with all four games delivering Over 2.5 Goals.

Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna are going well. They've won 3/4 on their own patch, scoring twice in all three wins. They've only managed one clean sheet - against second-bottom Cadiz - and might struggle to contain Valencia's burgeoning forward line. We like the plump price on these two to serve up Over 2.5 Goals this evening.