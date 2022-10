Avai v Botafogo

Friday 00:00

Salzburg shut down Dinamo Zagreb in Austria last night. The hosts won 1-0 to deny Mislav Orsic and our Bet Builder.

We've crossed continents today and come to Brazil for one of tonight's top-flight Serie A games. Mid-table Botafogo (W10-D7-L12) are headed to struggling Avai (W7-D7-L15) and we fancy both teams to get on the score-sheet.

Botafogo (W6-D3-L5 on the road) have won their last couple of away games, but have been shaky at the back all year. Fogo have conceded in 11/14.

Avai (W6-D4-L5 at home) have only been shut out once on their own patch this term - by high-flying Internacional. They've scored in 14/15. The problems have come at the other end, where they've only managed clean sheets in 3/15. BTTS has landed in 11/15 at Ressacada and we'll take it to cop again tonight.