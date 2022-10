Elche have La Liga's worst defence

Getafe have netted in 4/5 away games

Elche v Getafe

Monday 20:00 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Germany yesterday, Freiburg won 2-0 at Schalke to take down Kev's win bet.

Our week begins in Spain, where the Monday-night game in La Liga brings 17th-placed Getafe to rock-bottom and winless Elche. We reckon it could be a basement battle with a few goals.

Getafe are winless in five, but their scoring form isn't bad. Setting aside a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Real Madrid, Quique Sanchez Flores's men have found the back of the net in 6/7 - and scored at least twice in 4/6. On the road, they've netted in 4/5 since the start of term, with 3/5 delivering BTTS.

Elche have La Liga's worst defence: 26 goals conceded in 11 games, including 10 in five at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero. Home and away, BTTS has been the right bet on 5/7 games involving Jorge Almiron's men. In the two runnings of this fixture since Elche returned to the top flight, there's been a 3-1 away win and a 3-1 home win. At a nice odds-against price, we'll take BTTS to land again tonight.