Celtic are on a winning streak of 11



But the Bhoys have conceded in 9/11

Hibs have scored in 3/3 hosting top-4 sides

Hibernian v Celtic

Wednesday 20:00 (Live on Sky Sports Football)

In Turkey yesterday, Umraniyespor beat Ankaragucu 2-1 to land our goals bet.

We're back in Scotland today to catch the Premiership leaders as they travel to the capital to take on Hibs.

Seventh-placed Hibs have acquitted themselves well at home to Scotland's top sides so far: they've drawn 1-1 with Hearts, drawn 2-2 with Rangers and beaten Aberdeen 3-1.

Celtic are in better form than any of those previous visitors - and beat Hibs 6-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this term - so we'd expect them to beat the hosts, but we like Hibs' strong scoring record in these matches.

Celtic have won 11 league games in a row, but Ange Postecoglou's men have conceded at least one goal in nine of those matches. So backing Celtic/Yes in the Match Odds and Both Teams To Score market has been the right thing to do in 9/11 - and a price close to 3.02/1 for the same thing to happen today is too good to ignore.