Estoril have scored in 4/6 home games



Boavista have notched in 4/5 anywhere

Last season's two meetings both delivered BTTS

Estoril Praia v Boavista

Thursday 19:00

Our bet went down in Scotland yesterday as Celtic notched a rare clean sheet to thrash Hibs 4-0.

We're in Portugal today as 11th-placed Boavista travel to Estoril Praia, who are one place below them. We're hopeful of a few goals.

Last time out at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota, Estoril went down 1-5 to Primeira Liga leaders Benfica. But at least they got their goal. The Canaries have scored in 4/6 on their own patch - despite playing only one team from outside the current top seven.

Boavista are operating a rung below most of those previous visitors. Home and away, the Panthers are winless in six. However, they've scored in 4/5. Last season's two meetings between these two finished 2-3 here and 1-1 at Boavista. We'll back both teams to notch again today.