Favourites Vizela have conceded 7 in 3 at home



Boavista have notched 9 in 6 on the road



Back BTTS



Vizela v Boavista

Monday 20:15

In France yesterday, Kev completed an excellent shift as Clermont came from behind to beat Angers 2-1 and deliver his fifth winner of the week.

He's set the bar high for us as we kick off in Portugal. Eighth-placed Vizela are hosting 12th-placed Boavista and we like the price on both teams to find the back of the net.

Back Both Teams To Score in Vizela v Boavista @ 2.02

Vizela have met Boavista three times since coming into the Primeira Liga. All three games have been drawn: 1-1, 2-2 and 2-2.

More recently, Vizela have won 4/5 home and away, so they're favourites for this one, but they have not been watertight on their own patch. They've conceded in 4/5 there - and 8/12 since the start of the season.

Boavista have a poor W3-D1-L9 away record this term, but they have at least been scoring regularly. Petit's men have scored nine times across their last six road trips. In 5/6 backing both teams to score was the right thing to do - and that's what we'll be doing tonight.