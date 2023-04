Clermont ruthless against lesser light

Angers have taken a point from last 10 away games

Clermont v Angers

Sunday 16 April, 14:00

The Foals of Borussia Mönchengladbach held firm for us last night, as they withstood a late fightback to hold odds-on favourites Eintracht Frankfurt to a 1-1 draw. We're guaranteed a profit for this week, and we'll look to sign off in style as we take in a game from France. Clermont face Angers, and we're backing the hosts.

Angers are doomed to relegation, with just 14 points on the board. They have lost 22 of their 30 Ligue 1 games, won just three times, and have conceded an eye-watering 64 goals.

Recent results at home to Nice (1-1 draw) and Lille (1-0 win) suggest they are playing for pride, but the away form is awful beyond belief. Angers have taken just a point from their last ten road matches, scoring just three goals and conceding 23.

Clermont are safe in mid-table, and what attracts me to backing them to win here at 1.855/6 is that they are good at duffing up the dross. In the last six weeks they have beaten Troyes, Ajaccio and Toulouse, who are all in the bottom nine, and the first two teams in that list are in the dropzone.

Clermont have won five home games this term, and they have enough quality to punish a dreadful Angers side that is doomed to the drop.