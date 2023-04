Benfica have conceded in 8/13 home games



Estoril have scored 5/5 head-to-heads



Back Benfica & BTTS



Benfica v Estoril

Sunday 18:00 (Live on BT Sport 4)

In Germany yesterday, Dortmund thrashed Frankfurt 4-0 to give us a fourth winner of the week and guarantee a profit.

We're finishing the week in Portugal, where Primeira Liga leaders Benfica are hosting relegation-threated Estoril. We're ready to take a punt on both sides troubling the scorers in this one.

Back Benfica/Yes in Match Odds/Both Teams To Score v Estoril @ 3.2

Since 2017 these two have met five times in the top flight. Both teams have scored in all five matches, including a 5-1 win for Benfica in Estoril this season.

Last time out at the Estadio da Luz, Benfica lost 1-2 to title rivals Porto. It was the fourth time in six league games there that they had conceded at least one goal. But the concessions haven't usually been a problem: they are W12-D1-L1 overall.

Estoril are W3-D2-L9 on the road this season, losing all of the last eight after a bright start. Their last couple of trips have been to second-placed Porto (lost 2-3) and third-placed Braga (lost 1-4). We like the big price on the Canaries to score but lose again today.