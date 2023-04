Dortmund have won 8 in a row at home



Frankfurt have scored in 11/14 on the road



Back Dortmund/Over 2.5 Goals



Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

Saturday 17:30 (Live on Sky Sports Mix)

In Portugal last night, Braga shut out Casa Pia 1-0 to take down our BTTS bet.

We're in Germany today for the Bundesliga game between second-placed Dortmund and seventh-placed Eintracht Frankfurt. We fancy the hosts to extend their excellent home run - and serve up a few goals along the way.

Back Dortmund/Over 2.5 Goals v Eintracht Frankfurt @ 2.26

Dortmund are on a winning streak of eight in the Bundesliga at Signal Iduna Park. Edin Terzic's men have been winning while conceding recently: they're averaging almost four goals a game themselves (31 in 8) but have leaked at least once in all of the most recent six. All eight games delivered Over 2.5 Goals alongside the home win.

Frankfurt have lost 4/5 away from home. The Eagles look especially vulnerable to Dortmund's prolific attackers today: the visitors have conceded at least twice on each of their last five road trips; and they haven't managed a clean sheet away from home all season.

At the other end, Oliver Glasner's men have found the back of the net themselves in 11/14. Nine of those 14 games reached Over 2.5 Goals. We'll take them to get this one over the line as well - albeit in defeat.