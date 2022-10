Braga v Chaves

Sunday 20:30

In Portugal yesterday, Benfica conceded a late consolation to only beat Rio Ave 4-2. We get half our stake back.

We're sticking in Portugal for our final bet of the week. Second-placed Braga (W6-D1-L1) are the Primeira Liga's top scorers, striking 24 times across eight matches at an average of three goals a game. We reckon they could win with something to spare against new boys Chaves tonight.

Braga have hit 11 in four appearances on their own patch. The Archbishops are W3-D1-L0 - only Sporting have stopped them, and they've won the last three by an aggregate 8-0.

Promoted Chaves won their first couple of away games, but have lost their last two without scoring. Porto beat them 3-0 and we'll take Braga on the Asian Handicap to inflict a similar scoreline on them today.