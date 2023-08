Hacken have won 8/9 at home...



But they've also conceded in 8/9

Back Hacken/BTTS



Hacken v Varbergs BoIS

Sunday 16:30

In Norway yesterday Sandefjord and Molde drew 2-2 to give us a +3.5 Goals winner. We've won all six bets this week and are looking to make it a full house in Sweden this afternoon...

Third-placed Hacken are heavy favourites to beat bottom-of-the-table Varbergs BoIS in the Allsvenskan, but we reckon the lowly visitors could grab a consolation.

Hacken are W8-D0-L1 at home this season, winning all of the last seven at Bravida Arena. The Wasps have managed all of that despite keeping just a single clean sheet across those nine games. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 8/9.

Varbergs are W2-D2-L5 on the road this term. Joakim Persson's BoIS have notched at least a goal in 6/9 of those games. Last time out, they managed five of them as they thrashed mid-table Halmstads 5-0.

Hacken are a step up from Halmstads but we'll take the odds-against price on Varbergs to score again but go home empty handed.

Back Hacken/Yes in Match Odds and Both Teams To Score @ 2.56/4 Bet now

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer!