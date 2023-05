Kayserispor are W7-D2-L5 at home



Kayserispor v Alanyaspor

Saturday 17:00

We're in Turkey today to see sixth-placed Kayserispor host 12th-placed Alanyaspor. We reckon the hosts can take all three points.

Alanyaspor are W1-D4-L11 on the road in the Super Lig this season, with the sole win coming all the way back in August. They've lost 11/15 since then, including 7/8 most recently. Omer Erdogan's men have conceded at least twice in each of the last 11.

Kayserispor are W7-D2-L5 on their own patch. Hosting teams currently 10th or below, that record firms to W5-D1-L0. At an odds-against price, we'll take the Anatolian Star to triumph over travel-sick Alanyaspor today.