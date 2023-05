+2.5 Goals has landed in 7 straight Maritimo home games



Vizela have scored on 8/8 trips to bottom-half sides



Back Over 2.5 Goals



Maritimo v Vizela

Friday 20:00

Kev came up with some gold in Switzerland yesterday. Fiorentina beat Basel 3-1 and there were 9 corners along the way, so it's a walk-off winner for our man. He'll be back next week, meantime we're headed to Portugal...

Maritimo have been scoring and conceding easily in the Primeira Liga recently, and we reckon they can help deliver more goals beneath the Friday night lights today.

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Maritimo v Vizela @ 2.02

The islanders from Madeira have scored and conceded in 6/8 at their own Estadio do Maritimo. They've leaked 15 times in those eight games, but only the top two (Benfica and Porto) have stopped the hosts from scoring. All of the most recent seven matches delivered Over 2.5 Goals.

Visiting Vizela have failed to score in their last couple on the road, but those games were at top-six outfits. Maritimo are deep in relegation trouble - only a win today will give them any hope of surviving.

Vizela have scored in all eight trips to bottom-half teams so far this season. Safe in mid-table themselves, they're outsiders for this one, but we reckon Tulipa's men can contribute at least a goal and help get the game to Over 2.5 Goals in total.