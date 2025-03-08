Football Bet of the Day: Back Primeira Liga clash to produce goals
Portugal is the place to be if you want to be entertained this Saturday afternoon, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
BTTS in 4/5 AVS home matches
-
+2.5 Goals in 6 straight Arouca away games
-
Back +2.5 Goals
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
AVS Futebol SAD v Arouca
Saturday 15:00
We're spending Saturday in Portugal this week. The latest round of top-flight Primeira Liga action brings 13th-placed Arouca to 14th-placed AVS for a bottom-half battle that could produce a few goals...
Each of Arouca's last six road trips have produced Over 2.5 Goals, with the visitors both scoring and conceding in all six. They have gone an even W2-D2-L2, scoring 11 and conceding 11 - and most recently holding top-of-the-table Sporting to a 2-2 draw. Trips to bottom-half outfits like AVS have finished 1-2, 3-1 and 2-1.
AVS have not been quite so free and easy with the goals, but both teams have scored in four of their last five on home turf. Their last two appearances here have brought a 1-2 loss to fifth-placed Santa Clara and a 2-2 draw with Sporting - so they too bring a noteworthy goal threat.
We'll take a punt on AVS and Arouca to come together and create another high scorer at Estadio do CD Aves this afternoon.
Now read Saturday's Premier League tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup 2025: Your group-by-group guide to the tournament
-
Football Betting Tips
Friday Football Tips: Follow data and back 9/4 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Senegal Tips: Get short of goals at City Ground