Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Primeira Liga clash to produce goals

Portugal football fans with flag
AVS and Arouca take centre stage in Portugal this afternoon

Portugal is the place to be if you want to be entertained this Saturday afternoon, reckons Tobias Gourlay

AVS Futebol SAD v Arouca
Saturday 15:00

We're spending Saturday in Portugal this week. The latest round of top-flight Primeira Liga action brings 13th-placed Arouca to 14th-placed AVS for a bottom-half battle that could produce a few goals...

Each of Arouca's last six road trips have produced Over 2.5 Goals, with the visitors both scoring and conceding in all six. They have gone an even W2-D2-L2, scoring 11 and conceding 11 - and most recently holding top-of-the-table Sporting to a 2-2 draw. Trips to bottom-half outfits like AVS have finished 1-2, 3-1 and 2-1.

AVS have not been quite so free and easy with the goals, but both teams have scored in four of their last five on home turf. Their last two appearances here have brought a 1-2 loss to fifth-placed Santa Clara and a 2-2 draw with Sporting - so they too bring a noteworthy goal threat.

We'll take a punt on AVS and Arouca to come together and create another high scorer at Estadio do CD Aves this afternoon.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals

EXC2.36

Recommended bets

Tobias Gourlay

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

