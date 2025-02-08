Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back PAOK to KO OFI

PAOK coach Razvan Lucescu
Razvan Lucescu's PAOK must stand up and be counted on Crete

Tobias Gourlay reckons the Athens outfit will enjoy a trip to the islands in the Greek Super League this evening

OFI v PAOK
Saturday 18:00

In Spain last night, Vallecano shut down Valladolid 1-0 to deny us a BTTS winner.

We're in Greece today for the Super League game between eight-placed OFI Crete and fourth-placed PAOK. We're back the visitors to escape the island with all three points...

Razvan Lucescu's PAOK have won seven of their first ten away games of the campaign. Visiting teams outside the current top six, they've won a perfect 6/6. 

Milan Rastavav's OFI are W3-D3-L4 at Yedi Kule this term. However, they have lost 3/3 hosting the current top three. PAOK are fourth and we'll take the odds-against price on them also having too much for the hosts tonight.

Recommended Bet

Back PAOK to win

EXC2.1

Now read some of our Saturday FA Cup tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder

  • Dave Tindall
Best bets for West Ham v Chelsea
English Premier League

Premier League Tips: Five opening day winners to back this weekend

  • Stephen Tudor
Premier League trophy
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Arsenal 2/1 to win title after beating Spurs to Eze signing

  • Editor
Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Five opening day winners to back this weekend

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Burnley backed to get off the mark

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Celtic v Kairat: Back the man from Japan to find the net

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Tips: Best bets for all of this weekend's fixtures

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Championship 2025/26 preview

  • Max Liu