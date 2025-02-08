Football Bet of the Day: Back PAOK to KO OFI

OFI lost 4/8 at home

PAOK won 7/10 away

Back PAOK to win



OFI v PAOK

Saturday 18:00

In Spain last night, Vallecano shut down Valladolid 1-0 to deny us a BTTS winner.

We're in Greece today for the Super League game between eight-placed OFI Crete and fourth-placed PAOK. We're back the visitors to escape the island with all three points...

Razvan Lucescu's PAOK have won seven of their first ten away games of the campaign. Visiting teams outside the current top six, they've won a perfect 6/6.

Milan Rastavav's OFI are W3-D3-L4 at Yedi Kule this term. However, they have lost 3/3 hosting the current top three. PAOK are fourth and we'll take the odds-against price on them also having too much for the hosts tonight.