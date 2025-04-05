Football Bet of the Day: Back Orlando to hit the overs
Goals could come thick and fast at Subaru Park tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
-
+3.5 Goals in 7/12 Orlando away games
-
28 goals in last 6 head-to-heads
-
Back +3.5 Goals
Philadelphia v Orlando City
Sunday 00:30
We're spending Saturday in the US this week. One of tonight's slate of MLS games brings Orlando City (W3-D1-L2) to Philadelphia (W4-D0-L2). This fixture has a high-scoring recent history and we're hoping to hit an overs bet on tonight...
Both teams have scored in each of the last six MLS head-to-heads. All six games reached Over 2.5 Goals, with 4/6 getting to Over 3.5 Goals.
Since the start of last season, more than half of Orlando's away games anywhere have also touched Over 3.5 Goals (11/20). All of the last 12 have hit Over 2.5 Goals, with 7/12 producing Over 3.5.
Philly have started this term with 2/3 home games hitting Over 3.5 Goals. With longer-term support from the head-to-heads, we're ready to take a punt on tonight's clash hitting the heights too.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
