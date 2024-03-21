Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Bosnia

5/7 high scorers for Bosnia at home



12 goals in last 3 Ukraine away games



Back +2.5 Goals



Bosnia v Ukraine

Thursday 19:45 (Live on Viaplay Sports 2)

In the National League last night, Halifax beat Chesterfield 4-2 and had smashed through our Over 2.5 Goals target before half-time.

Tonight, we're hoping to be similarly entertained in Zenica, as Ukraine visit Bosnia for a single-leg Euro 2024 playoff. Even with so much at stake, the recent records of these two suggest they might put up a few goals...

On their own patch, Savo Milosevic's Bosnia are W5-D0-L3 through the most recent Nations League and Euro 2024 qualifying campaigns. However, they've lost 3/4 since last June - and conceded 10 times across those four games. Five of the last seven have produced Over 2.5 Goals.

Since June last year, Serhiy Rebrov's Ukraine are W2-D0-L1 in competitive games - and all three were high scorers. They beat North Macedonia 3-2, before losing 2-1 to Italy, then beating Malta 3-1. We'll take the odds-against price on this one being another high scorer.