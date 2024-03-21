Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Bosnia

UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Bosnia v Ukraine (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)Show Hide
Thursday 21 March, 7.45pm
Serhiy Rebrov and Savo Milosevic know how to get their teams to Over 2.5 Goals in this Euro 2024 playoff, reckons Tobias Gourlay
Bosnia v Ukraine
Thursday 19:45 (Live on Viaplay Sports 2)
In the National League last night, Halifax beat Chesterfield 4-2 and had smashed through our Over 2.5 Goals target before half-time.
Tonight, we're hoping to be similarly entertained in Zenica, as Ukraine visit Bosnia for a single-leg Euro 2024 playoff. Even with so much at stake, the recent records of these two suggest they might put up a few goals...
On their own patch, Savo Milosevic's Bosnia are W5-D0-L3 through the most recent Nations League and Euro 2024 qualifying campaigns. However, they've lost 3/4 since last June - and conceded 10 times across those four games. Five of the last seven have produced Over 2.5 Goals.
Since June last year, Serhiy Rebrov's Ukraine are W2-D0-L1 in competitive games - and all three were high scorers. They beat North Macedonia 3-2, before losing 2-1 to Italy, then beating Malta 3-1. We'll take the odds-against price on this one being another high scorer.
