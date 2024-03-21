Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Bosnia

Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov
Serhiy Rebrov has seen Ukraine concede too many times recently

Serhiy Rebrov and Savo Milosevic know how to get their teams to Over 2.5 Goals in this Euro 2024 playoff, reckons Tobias Gourlay

  • 5/7 high scorers for Bosnia at home

  • 12 goals in last 3 Ukraine away games

  • Back +2.5 Goals

  • Read Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer!

    • Bosnia v Ukraine
    Thursday 19:45     (Live on Viaplay Sports 2)

    In the National League last night, Halifax beat Chesterfield 4-2 and had smashed through our Over 2.5 Goals target before half-time.

    Tonight, we're hoping to be similarly entertained in Zenica, as Ukraine visit Bosnia for a single-leg Euro 2024 playoff. Even with so much at stake, the recent records of these two suggest they might put up a few goals...

    On their own patch, Savo Milosevic's Bosnia are W5-D0-L3 through the most recent Nations League and Euro 2024 qualifying campaigns. However, they've lost 3/4 since last June - and conceded 10 times across those four games. Five of the last seven have produced Over 2.5 Goals.

    Since June last year, Serhiy Rebrov's Ukraine are W2-D0-L1 in competitive games - and all three were high scorers. They beat North Macedonia 3-2, before losing 2-1 to Italy, then beating Malta 3-1. We'll take the odds-against price on this one being another high scorer.

    Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.3611/8

    Bet here

    Now read our preview of Scotland's friendly with the Netherlands!

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals in Bosnia v Ukraine @ 2.3611/8

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Bosnia v Ukraine (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Thursday 21 March, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Play-Offs and Friendly Tips: Ten bets for ten games on Thursday

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Thursday Football Tips: Back Wales' Wilson in 17/2 Bet Builder

  3. Football Betting Tips

    England v Brazil: How to back Stones, Foden, Saka and Kane in Three Lions victory

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Netherlands v Scotland: Back Clarke's men to strike in Amsterdam

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Rivaldo Exclusive: Euro 2024 favourites England will give Brazil a big test

  6. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Predictions: Mainoo 5/6, Livramento 11/2 and Sancho 22/1 for England squad

More Bet of the Day