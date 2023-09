Rosenborg have hit 9 in 3 at home



Bodo have netted 16 in 5 on the road



Back +3.5 Goals



Rosenborg v Bodo Glimt

Sunday 16:00

In the MLS last night, Orlando came from 0-1 and 1-3 down to beat Columbus Crew to win 4-3 and make good on our Over 3.5 Goals bet.

We're guaranteed a profit for the week and are looking to finish on a high in Norway, where there could be a few more goals in the Eliteserien today.

Ninth-placed Rosenborg have won 5/7 at home, scoring 15 times across those seven games - including nine strikes in the last three. All of the last six games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals with 3/6 hitting Over 3.5 Goals.

Second-placed Bodo Glimt have the Eliteserien's best away record (W8-D1-L2) and its most potent attack. The visitors have struck 29 times across those 11 games, scoring 16 in five most recently.

They are hardly watertight at the back, though - they've conceded 10 in four on the road. With 6/8 delivering 4+ goals in total and good chance of multiple goals at both ends today, we'll back Over 3.5 Goals.

