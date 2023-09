Dynamo Kiev have scored & conceded in 3/3



Vorskla have netted in 5/5



Back Both Teams To Score



Dynamo Kiev v Vorskla Poltava

Monday 15:00

In Norway yesterday, Rosenborg and Bodo Glimt got to 1-1 at half time, but then they stalled. We ended that one short on our goals target, but finish the week with a profit. We start the new week with a game from the Ukrainian Premier League...

Dynamo Kiev are W2-D0-L1 through the first three games of the season. They opened with a 4-1 home win and have since been on the road for a 4-2 win and a 2-3 defeat. We reckon both teams could get on the score sheet again this afternoon.

Vorskla Poltava are W3-D0-L2 overall. Outsiders for today's game, they have conceded in 4/5 of those matches so far. Crucially for this bet, they have found the back of the net themselves in all five games. We'll take them to score again in this one and help land a BTTS bet.

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.845/6 Bet now

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer!