Football Bet of the Day: Back Dundee to dent Rangers

Scottish Premiership: Dundee v Rangers (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Wednesday 17 April, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Rangers have sprung a leak recently and Tobias Gourlay reckons Dundee can cause them a problem or two in the Scottish Premiership tonight
Dundee v Rangers
Wednesday 20:00
The Mariners were sunk in Colchester last night, and our bet went down with them, as Grimsby lost 2-0 to the hosts.
We're crossed the border and come to Dens for Dundee's Scottish Premiership home game with Rangers tonight. The Celtic-chasing visitors might not have everything their own way...
Sixth-placed Dundee have scored in 8/9 home and away. On their own patch, they've netted in six straight, scoring twice in 5/6 - including clashes with third-placed Hearts and fourth-placed Kilmarnock.
Philippe Clement's Rangers have hit a rough patch. They've conceded at least once in 7/9 home and away, including all of their last five. With Rangers reliable scorers themselves, BTTS has landed in the same fraction - and it's our bet on this one.
New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.
Wednesday 17 April, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.