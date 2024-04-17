Football Bet of the Day: Back Dundee to dent Rangers

Dundee have scored in 8/9



Rangers have conceded in 7/9



Back BTTS



Dundee v Rangers

Wednesday 20:00

The Mariners were sunk in Colchester last night, and our bet went down with them, as Grimsby lost 2-0 to the hosts.

We're crossed the border and come to Dens for Dundee's Scottish Premiership home game with Rangers tonight. The Celtic-chasing visitors might not have everything their own way...

Sixth-placed Dundee have scored in 8/9 home and away. On their own patch, they've netted in six straight, scoring twice in 5/6 - including clashes with third-placed Hearts and fourth-placed Kilmarnock.

Philippe Clement's Rangers have hit a rough patch. They've conceded at least once in 7/9 home and away, including all of their last five. With Rangers reliable scorers themselves, BTTS has landed in the same fraction - and it's our bet on this one.