FC Cincinnati v New York City

Sunday 00:30

Shenzhen surprised Shandong in the Chinese Super League yesterday. The hosts struck in the 6th-minute to take a shock lead, before succumbing to a couple of late goals from the visitors.

Later in Ireland, UCD failed to get on the score sheet against St Patricks so our second BTTS bet went down.

We're in the States today for the MLS game between FC Cincinnati and New York City. We reckon Cincy have the firepower to blast past their visitors.

Pat Noonan's hosts are W11-D1-L0 at TQL Stadium this term. Only a strong New England side have escaped with a point. Cincy have netted at least twice in 7/8 - and at least three times in 4/6.

Nick Cushing's New York are W1-D7-L6 on the road, losing 2-1 at Philadelphia last time out. They've only scored 11 times across those 14 matches. Although they've been better in defence, no one's really been able to blunt Cincinnati in Cincinnati recently.

Cincy won the reverse fixture 3-1 in June and we'll take the even money about them completing the double tonight.

