Racing Santander v Burgos

Sunday 17:30 (Live on LaLigaSportsTV)

In the MLS overnight, Houston surprised the Timbers 3-1 in Portland. It leaves us needing a win today to book a profit for the week.

We're finishing in Spain, where eighth-placed Racing Santander are hosting 10th-placed Burgos in the Segunda Division this evening. We fancy the hosts to take the spoils.

Racing are W4-D1-L0 at El Sardinero this season, winning each of the last three. Against teams currently ranked 6th-12th, they've won 3/3.

Burgos are going through a season of two halves. At home, Bolo's men are W5-D1-L0. On the road, however, they are W0-D0-L5 - losing 5/5 to teams currently between 3rd and 12th. Racing are in the middle of that pack and - at an odds-against price - we'll take them to make it six of the worst for Burgos today.

