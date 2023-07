Barracas Central have shut out 5/8 visitors



Arsenal Sarandi have scored 1 in 9 away games



Back Barracas Central Win to Nil



Barracas Central v Arsenal Sarandi

Tuesday 19:30

In Argentina last night, Racing Club beat Central Cordoba 3-1 to give us a winning start to the week.

We're sticking in Argentina as Barracas Central host Arsenal Sarandi in one of this evening's Primera Division games. We fancy the home side can shut our their travelsick visitors.

Barracas are W5-D5-L3 at Estadio Claudio Chiqui Tapia. They've won 4/8 most recently, and kept clean sheets in 5/8. Among their last four visitors, only the mighty River Plate have managed to break down the home defence.

Arsenal Sarandi arrive in dismal away form. Federico Vilar's men are W1-D2-L10 on the road. They've lost 8/9 most recently - and scored just a single goal across those nine outings. At an odds-against price we'll take Barracas to shut them out and take all three points this evening.

