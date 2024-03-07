Premier League Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Back Backa to win in Serbia

Serbian football fans and flags
Backa Topola have been travelling well in Serbia

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to catch an away win in Serbia's Prva Liga this afternoon

  • Napredak have lost 4/5 to stronger teams

  • Backa have won 5/6 at weaker teams

  • Back Backa Topola to win

  • Read Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer!

    • FK Napredak v FK Backa Topola
    Thursday 15:00

    In west London last night, QPR drew 2-2 with West Brom to give us a BTTS winner.

    We're heading to Serbia now for the second of two top-flight games this afternoon. Eleventh-placed FK Napredak are hosting third-placed Backa Topola and we fancy the visitors to come away with all three points.

    Backa Topola are unbeaten on the road this season (W7-D4-L0). Travelling to teams outside the Prva Liga's current top six, they are W5-D1-L0. Defence has been the bedrock of that success, as they've notched clean sheets in 7/11 (4/6 vs non-top six sides).

    Napredak are W3-D2-L6 on their own patch, having scored only eight times across those 11 matches. That record weakens to W1-D0-L4 hosting top-six outfits like Backa Topola, and they've netted just twice across those five games. We'll take Backa to beat them today.

    Back Backa Topola to win @ 1.910/11

    Bet now

    Check out our Roma-Brighton Europa League preview here!

Recommended bets

Back FK Backa Topola to beat FK Napredak @ 1.910/11

Serbian Super League: FK Napredak v FK Backa Topola (Match Odds)

Thursday 7 March, 3.00pm

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

