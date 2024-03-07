Football Bet of the Day: Back Backa to win in Serbia

Napredak have lost 4/5 to stronger teams



Backa have won 5/6 at weaker teams



Back Backa Topola to win



FK Napredak v FK Backa Topola

Thursday 15:00

In west London last night, QPR drew 2-2 with West Brom to give us a BTTS winner.

We're heading to Serbia now for the second of two top-flight games this afternoon. Eleventh-placed FK Napredak are hosting third-placed Backa Topola and we fancy the visitors to come away with all three points.

Backa Topola are unbeaten on the road this season (W7-D4-L0). Travelling to teams outside the Prva Liga's current top six, they are W5-D1-L0. Defence has been the bedrock of that success, as they've notched clean sheets in 7/11 (4/6 vs non-top six sides).

Napredak are W3-D2-L6 on their own patch, having scored only eight times across those 11 matches. That record weakens to W1-D0-L4 hosting top-six outfits like Backa Topola, and they've netted just twice across those five games. We'll take Backa to beat them today.