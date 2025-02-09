Football Bet of the Day: Back a tear-up in Turkey
The Grey Owls could have a hoot at Antalyaspor today, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
Antalyaspor conceded 16 in 10 at home
-
Visitors leaked 14 in 5 on the road
-
Back +2.5 Goals
-
Antalyaspor v Basaksehir
Sunday 16:00
In Greece last night, PAOK thrashed OFI 5-0 to give us a winner and lock in a profit for the week.
We're finishing in Turkey, where the third of today's four Super Lig games brings sixth-placed Basaksehir to 13th-placed Antalyaspor. We reckon there could be a few goals...
Last time out on the road, the Grey Owls lost by the odd goal in nine to Alanyaspor. They are favourites for this game, despite conceding 14 times across their most recent five road trips. Four of the five delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.
Earlier this season, the reverse fixture finished 5-2 to Basaksehir. Antalyaspor are out for revenge today, but they will have to overcome their own leaky defence to achieve that. Emre's hosts have conceded 16 in 10 at Antalya Stadium - no one else outside the bottom four has been conceding more frequently.
At the other end, they've scored 9 in 5 to help deliver Over 2.5 Goals in 3/5. At even money, we'll punt on this one getting over the line as well.
