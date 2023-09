Shoot with Cuello in better position

Pedro foul on the cards

Back Bet Builder double at 2/1 2.94

Flamengo v Athletico Paranaense

Wednesday 13 September, (Thu, 01:30 BST)

The end of the international window means there's a real dearth of props options on Wednesday for football punters.

Brazil's Serie A is the default when it comes to such situations and this game offers up some shots and fouls markets.

We'll try to nab a 2/1 winner with a fairly simple double.

As you can tell, this contest is taking place just 24 hours after South American World Cup qualifiers so there are likely to be several absentees.

A notable one, who is definitely out due to suspension, is Athletico's star forward, Vitor Roque.

That is set to provide Tomas Cuello with a chance as an out-and-out striker and I'm happy to put him down for 2+ shots, something he's managed in six of his last 11 games, often from less favourable positions.

Despite their position in the top four, only one team in Serie A has conceded more shots than Flamengo, while the visitors are in the top six for shots taken.

Moving onto the fouls market, Flamengo forward Pedro is the man I like here.

He's set to start up front alongside Gabriel Barbosa and is another who will be looking to make the most of a fairly rare start.

He's been in and out of the team this season but when he has started, he's committed a foul more often than not - six times out of 11, in fact.

Referee Rafael Rodrigo Klein is above average when it comes to fouls awarded - he's up above 31 per game - which should help things along.

The Bet Builder double pays just over 2/1 which will do just fine on an awkward day.

Back Tomas Cuello 2+ shots & Pedro 1+ foul @ around 2/12.94 Bet now

Expected goals: 'Data doctor' Jack Osgathorpe on using xG